Earth Day with West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science everyday is Earth Day, but the schools staff and students have been working hard all week long to make sure they are taking care of the planet a little extra.

West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science is using the day for their service learning project for their high school by participating in various activities from Thursday morning to Friday afternoon. Students and staff will be working on planting trees, raking soil, prepping their garden for harvest and much more.

The mission of this school is to foster an environment for creativity, academic achievement, and developing character. The school does all of that while simultaneously helping to guide students to be more conscientious of their environment and society. Throughout the pandemic West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science was able to remain open to in-person learners by making use of their outdoor spaces and take the time to focus on the importance of environmental education.