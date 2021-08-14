Choice Schools: Readjusting to the New Normal Virtual Event

As day-to-day life adjusts to its normalcy, families are eager, yet a little anxious to return to the classroom full-time this fall. To help prepare for the transition, Choice Schools Associates asked their school support team to share some insight focused on social and emotional well-being for the upcoming school year.

Parents and families can tune in to a free virtual event on Thursday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom to learn from Sarah VanderBaan, Director of Speciality Designed Programs, Tammy Matvichuk, School Psychologist, Carlton Jackson, School Social Worker, and Brad Przymusinski, School Social Worker, as they take you through practical, fun steps to prepare both parents and children of all ages for returning to the classroom.

All are welcome to attend this free event. Please RSVP to receive the Zoom link.