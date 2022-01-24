Celebrate National School Choice Week with Choice Schools Associates!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is National School Choice Week and our friends at Choice Schools invited Maranda to one of their many schools across West Michigan to celebrate.

National School Choice Week celebrates the the schools that give parents access to the best K-12 education options for their children through the ability to choose their desired school. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling.

Choice Schools’ Muskegon Montessori Academy for Environmental Change shares their School Choice Story:

“There are many local schools families can choose and we are lucky that they chose US! We service 10 different local communities and have the ability to make a wide, long-term positive impact. Students and families choose MMAEC for the Montessori approach that focuses on the whole child. Our students initiate and lead their learning and the ability to learn about daily practice skills will allow them to flourish in any educational or work environment in the future!”