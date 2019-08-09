Benefits of nature based learning for students of all ages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science offers a neat twist to traditional K-12 education. The academy is a charter school in Walker, MI that offers nature based learning for their students.

Students spend a majority of their school day outside exploring, engaging in hands on experience, and being active. New this fall, the West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science is expanding to offer preschool as well and there’s still spots open for fall. You can get more information about registering your child for nature based learning on their website: www.wma-es.com.