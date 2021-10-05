Battle Creek Montessori Academy showcases their brand new Fitness Path

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda headed out to Choice Schools Associates’ Battle Creek Montessori Academy to experience their brand new Fitness Path. The community was able to come together to install jungle gym structures to enhance physical activity and diversify learning for Battle Creek Montessori students.

Administrators, teachers and students headed out to the fitness path to showcase what they love most about this new addition to their school and what makes it so special.

Battle Creek Montessori Academy is a special place for students where they can grow, flourish and learn, but most importantly they can now leap, play and grow in their new fitness path!