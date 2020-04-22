Activities to do outside for Earth Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A great way to celebrate and enjoy Earth Day today is to get outside and enjoy nature! A teacher from West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science has some great ideas for activities and crafts that families can do together today. While enjoying the outdoors and getting fresh air, you can turn nature into your playground. She suggests going on a hike, walk, bike ride, or just playing in your yard to collect little pieces of nature. You’ll then use these collected items of sticks, stones, wood chips, acorns, etc. to make enviro-art, or art sculptures made out of things from the Earth. This is a great way to get kids out and exploring! These enviro-art sculptures can be created however you would like – get creative and use your imagination! Think of sticks, stones, and acorns as nature’s LEGOs while playing outside.

Although it’ll be a little chilly today, we still encourage you to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors! Happy Earth Day!