KALAMAZOO (WOOD) — Sixteen months after moving to virtual meetings, the Kalamazoo City Commission has delayed a vote to return to in-person meetings.

Deputy City Manager Jeff Chamberlain laid out plans for commissioners and the public to return to City Commission Chambers for the July 19 meeting. The plan would keep some virtual aspects that have been implemented over the past year. Public comment would still be allowed by calling in and streaming on Public Media Network, Facebook and YouTube will continue.