Chicken Soup for the Soul offers free eBooks for students of all ages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Parents and teachers are looking for ways to keep students engaged while they learn at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Chicken Soup for the Soul, in partnership with American Humane, has a line of free ebooks for kids of all ages, available on all popular ebook platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble Nook, Apple Books, Google, and more.

These books offer students fascinating stories about zoo and aquarium animals, along with photos. There are even free activity pages and complete curriculums available for download—all at no charge. The three volumes in Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Humane Heroes series are provided for all reading levels, with Volume I targeted at older elementary students, Volume II written for middle schoolers, and Volume III for high school students.

Here are just a few of the animals children will meet in the pages of these books:

Kasi the baby cheetah was orphaned and too young to be introduced into the adult cheetah community. The team at Busch Gardens didn’t want Kasi to grow up alone, so they found a special friend for him – a Labrador Retriever puppy. The two young animals lived together until Kasi was old enough to be integrated into the cheetah habitat. The two friends still see each other when the dog visits Kasi at the zoo.

A 23-year old penguin at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut also needed help. And some middle school students came to his rescue. They partnered with the aquarium’s staff to use the 3D printer at their school to make the penguin a boot that helped him regain mobility.

Magic, the baby dolphin abandoned by his mother who was miraculously saved by a dedicated team at The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.

The three-book, eBook series can be read on any eBook app – Kindle, Nook, Apple books, or any other – on their computers, tablets, or phones. Each book contains 12 age-appropriate stories – and color photos as well. The Chicken Soup for the Soul website includes supplemental photos and videos, and even fun worksheets kids will love. Parents and teachers can find everything they need, including the links to Kindle, Nook and Apple to download the free eBooks at www.chickensoup.com/ah.

