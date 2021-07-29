Check out Urban Roots’ Free Summer Camp!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer Camp at Urban Roots is a FREE week-long event from August 9th to the 13th. Each day from 8AM to 12PM will have a theme based around sustainable urban farming and will be packed full with fun and meaningful activities.

Summer Camp welcomes children K-8th grade (roughly 5-15 years old) to participate. It’ll be on Urban Roots farm in the Madison neighborhood of downtown Grand Rapids – 1316 Madison Ave.

Urban Roots hoping this will be a great way to learn and grow with community members in a natural and empowering setting.