Check out Air Zoo’s out of this world education programming!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Experience are full of fascinating fun for families! Guests can wander through halls of aircrafts and experience the wonder of the sky through exhibits, rides and more.

Maranda recently had the opportunity to visit with Air Zoo President and CEO, Troy Thrash, to learn about how kids and families can go beyond in learning and experiencing everything that Air Zoo has to offer. Air Zoo offers several educational opportunities including their Homeschool Discovery Days that take place once a month. Students are able to visit Air Zoo and participate in hands on, interactive classes and experiments. This opportunity is great for expanding at home learning beyond this galaxy! If you looking to get involved in Air Zoo’s next Homeschool Discovery Day click here.

Check out other educational programming including STEAM Days, Summer Camps, and other at home opportunists on Air Zoo’s website.

