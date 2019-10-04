Studio Park opens as new hotspot for families in Downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – My friends at Celebration Cinema have built something new and exciting right smack dab in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids! You and your family have to check out the city’s newest hotspot, Studio Park!

After 10 years of planning, Studio Park is finally open to the public with tons of entertainment and activities that people of all ages will enjoy. Not only does this new development have Celebration Cinema movie theaters, it also has an outdoor theater, music venue, residential living, restaurants and retail, and parking! Parking is totally free for all movie goers. Studio Park is even planning on hosting free events at their outdoor theater area including kids movies, sport event screenings, and more. This place is magical and you and your family will definitely want to come check this out!