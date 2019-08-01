Sneak peek inside the new Studio Park

Celebration Cinema and the John Ball Zoo have come together for a pretty cool community partnership coinciding with the release of Disney’s The Lion King movie and Lion Day at John Ball Zoo. This partnership is to bring awareness and education towards conservation of African lions through the #ProtectThePride campaign. Since the release of the first Lion King movie, the number of African lion’s have decreased by half with only 20,000 remaining. John Ball Zoo and Celebration Cinema believe that joining efforts will help increase the need for conservation efforts!

The Lion King movie hits theaters Friday, July 19th and Lion Day at John Ball Zoo is Saturday, July 20th. The first 2,000 guests at the zoo will receive a coupon good at any Celebration Cinema location for a free popcorn with paid admission to The Lion King. Additionally, anyone who goes to see the Lion King can visit John Ball Zoo and receive 50% off Zoo admission with proof of admission to the Lion King at Celebration Cinema.