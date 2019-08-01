Sneak peek inside the new Studio Park

Celebration Cinema is building a super cool new complex right in downtown Grand Rapids – Studio Park! You may have driven by and wondered what was being built and we have a special sneak peak for you!
This complex will include indoor and outdoor theaters, residential apartments, music venue, and even retail units! There will also be a huge parking structure right in the heart of the city that offers free parking to movie guests. The grand opening for Studio Park is scheduled for September 27th and you have to check this place out!