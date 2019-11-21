Opening weekend for Frozen II

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The highly anticipated film Frozen II hits theaters tomorrow, November 22nd! You and your family will not want to miss witnessing the newest journey of Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven and watch what magical adventure they are up to this time around! Bring your family to any local Celebration Cinema for an amazing movie experience, there will even be princesses making an appearance! Tickets are available now at all Celebration Cinema location.

If you haven’t already, head to the newest theater at Studio Park in Downtown Grand Rapids to not only watch the magic of sisterhood, but also partake in the awesome events happening there this weekend! The Holiday Market presented by Urban Girl GR will be happening at Studio Park this Saturday, November 23rd from 10am – 4pm. The market will include makers, music, and shopping! Families can shop around, watch the newest film, and even enjoy lunch at One Twenty Three Tavern in Studio Park!