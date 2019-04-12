Movie premier and fundraiser event empowering young women

Celebration Cinema

by: MarandaTV

Posted:

616 Grand Productions is teaming up with Celebration Cinema and Meijer to put on a cool event this weekend! They will be hosting a premier for the movie Little (PG-13) and a fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit organization New Destiny at Celebration Cinema North on Sunday, April 14th at 3pm. New Destiny is a nonprofit that provides life skills, education, and housing to young women aging out of the foster care system.

This event will have a lot of fun activities such as a pre-movie party, t-shirts and bag making, and more to bring the community together for a great cause! Your ticket for the movie will also get you free popcorn and pop!

You can purchase tickets for this event at www.universe.com/littlethemovie. Tickets are $8 for kids 16 and under and $12 for adults. Bring your teens down for this exciting event! 

