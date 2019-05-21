Live action Disney classic Aladdin in theaters this Friday

The film Disney lovers have been looking forward to for months comes to theaters this weekend – Aladdin! This live action film will be hitting theaters on May 24th and you and your family have to head over to your local Celebration! Cinema to see this amazing movie. This movie is a must see with everything from the story line, the cast, to the music. It’s truly special for all ages!

Disney classics are now coming to life in live action films with The Lion King coming to theaters next month and Mulan being released next year. It’s going to be an exciting couple of years as all of our favorite Disney classics are transformed into live action!