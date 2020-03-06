Flick’s Family Film Festival free movie schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Celebration Cinema’s Flick’s Family Film Festival is back now through April with a full list of free movies for families!

Flick’s Family Film Festival features a new FREE film every week. The movie is free for all kids 12 years and under and only $5 for everyone else. Show times run throughout the entire week at various Celebration Cinema locations. Check your local theater for show times!

Flick’s Family Film Festival Schedule:

2/28 – 3/5: Arctic Dogs

3/6 – 3/12: Dora and the Lost City of Gold

3/13 – 3/19: Angry Birds

3/20 – 3/26: The Addams Family

3/27 – 4/2: Playmobil

4/3 – 4/9: Abominable

4/10 – 4/16: Playing with Fire

4/17 – 4/23: Jumanji: The Next Level