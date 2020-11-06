Final weekend for Getty Drive Ins in Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s the final weekend for the Getty Drive Ins in Muskegon and they’ll be screening kid friendly movies all weekend long. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend so what better way to spend time as a family than a drive in family movie night? Grab the kids and head over to Muskegon for this exciting opportunity.

All Celebration! Cinema theaters are open throughout West Michigan and are a safe space for families to visit. They have been taking the necessary steps to ensure all guests stay safe and healthy while watching a movie. Find out more on the steps they are taking here!