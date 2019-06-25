Celebration Cinema offering sensory showtimes for people with special needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Celebration Cinema has partnered with the organization Family Hope Foundation to bring a Sensory Program into their theaters. This program creates a welcoming and safe space for individuals with disabilities to relax and enjoy a movie with their family. They recognized how many families were unable to get out and enjoy creating memories together because of some of the stress and barriers affiliated with having children with certain challenges.

The Sensory Program at Celebration Cinema includes certain modifications done to movies for easier and more relaxed enjoyment for all. Some of these modifications include keeping the lights in the theater on, the volume of the movie is slower, and less trailers. For more information and to check sensory move times, head to the Sensory Program at Celebration Cinema website.

Sensory Program: https://celebrationcinema.com/events/sensory-showtimes/