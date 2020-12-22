Celebration Cinema hosts $5 Christmas classics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The movies are back, just in time for Christmas! Head to your local Celebration Cinema (find all their locations here) to watch your favorite Christmas classic for $5 a ticket! Showings are happening through Christmas Eve!

Masks are required, and concessions will not be open. If you still want to watch your favorite Christmas classic outside of your home, but aren’t ready to step inside a theatre, Celebration Cinema Lansing will be hosting a drive-in Polar Express for $20 a car! Make sure you reserve your seats and tickets for all indoor movies and the drive-in!

For more information, visit celebrationcinema.com