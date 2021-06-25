Celebration Cinema celebrates the joys of movie-going!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With a mission to re-engage moviegoers, Celebration Cinema took part in the first-ever Cinema Week that kicked off June 22nd, nation-wide! This event showcased exclusive in-theatre content, activations, giveaways and special guests, and more. While this week was filled with movie-going fun including $2 Movies, free popcorn and costumed themed days, the fun continues! This weekend movie theater guests can still participate in Media Day giveaways, VIP giveaways and extra bonus points on Sunday.

Maranda headed out to Studio C Celebration Cinema this morning to hear about what movie guests can look forward to for this weekend and throughout the rest of the Summer!

>>>Take a Look!