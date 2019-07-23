Celebrating 25 years at the final and biggest Park Party of the summer

Maranda and her crew are ending the 25th anniversary Park Party season with the biggest party yet! The final Park Party of the summer will be on July 25th at Garfield Park in Grand Rapids from 11am – 2pm, with free lunches starting at 11am. That’s an extra hour of fun!
This party will have more rides, activities, games, and prizes than ever before including the Meijer Mechanical Unicorn, the YMCA and Spectrum Health Veggie Bus, Grand Rapids Police Department Cop Car Karaoke, tons of local businesses and organization with interactive booths, and so much more! Since there will be ample parking at the Park Party, the City of Grand Rapids and Mobile GR have put together transportation tips that can be found HERE.