Celebrating 25 years at the final and biggest Park Party of the summer

The Battle of the Pizza’s competition at MOD Pizza has been ongoing throughout the month of July and before the month ends, we wanted to celebrate in a big way. Maranda and her pizza, the “Maranda Medley”, have been raising money for New City Kids and on Wednesday, July 24th, Huntington Bank will double all donations to New City Kids at MOD Pizza. New City Kids is an after school program for local low-income youth where they get a chance to explore music and academics in a creative, fun, and safe environment. This organization is an extremely impactful program for kids!

If you haven’t gotten over to MOD Pizza yet this month to try the delicious Maranda Medley and/or donate to New City Kids, Wednesday is your chance! Head over to the MOD Pizza on Alpine in Grand Rapids anytime on Wednesday, July 24th to celebrate this fun competition. New City Kids will be performing there at 10am, 12pm, and 6pm. Maranda will even be heading there for lunch and dinner!