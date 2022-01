ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Classes for the winter 2020 semester begin at Grand Valley State University Monday. For students and staff, this semester will look very similar to the fall semester.

Even though GVSU students will not be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot, officials say the university is taking some new steps to prevent the spread of the virus. Those new measures include limiting crowds in dining areas and increasing grab-and-go food options for students.