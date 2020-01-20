Celebrate the legacy of MLK today at the Holland Museum

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) – Various museums, businesses, and organizations around West Michigan are offering free and discounted admission to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. One place in particular is the Holland Museum, who is offering free admission all day today for families to come and learn how they can help change the world. There will be family-friendly activities happening all day long for kids and families to celebrate the legacy of MLK and the Civil Rights Movement. Activities include scavenger hunts, hands on learning about inventors with diverse backgrounds, films about MLK, painting stones of hope, and so much more! This is a great opportunity for families to come out and show their kids the importance of celebrating diversity and respecting the difference between us all.

The Holland Museum is open today from 11am to 4pm and is totally free for all!

Other museums and businesses around West Michigan offering specials today in honor of MLK include the Muskegon Museum of Art who is offering free admission all day today as well as Celebration Cinema who is offering screenings all day long of the movie Just Mercy for just $5! Check out more specials on Maranda’s list of family fun for MLK day!