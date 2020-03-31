Celebrate National Crayon Day with fun crafting ideas from Crayola

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – March 31st is National Crayon Day and to celebrate, Crayola has a ton of awesome resources online for kids and families to craft together at home!

Crafts at home: Using crayons and other art materials you have at home, you can find some great craft ideas to do at home HERE! Crayola is also offering free coloring pages for kids, with tons of different pictures to chose from, you can find those HERE!

If you’re looking for more resources from Crayola to stay busy while home, check out more of their awesome crafting ideas and educational resources on their website!