Celebrate Grandparents Day on September 8th

Looking for something to do on Sunday, September 8th? Celebrate your grandpa and grandma for Grandparents Day! This day is a great opportunity for kids to show their love and appreciation for their grandparents. There are various ways to celebrate your grandma and grandpa around West Michigan and I have a complete list for you!

Grandparents Day Events:

Grandparents Day at Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo

Lewis Farms is celebrating National Grandparents Day this Sunday, September 8th! They’re having free admission for any grandparent with a purchase of a child ticket.

Oma and Opa Weekend at Dutch Village

Nelis Dutch Village is celebrating Grandparents Day, or Opa and Oma in Dutch, all weekend long! All weekend, grandparents get in free with a paid child. There will be arts and crafts for children to make for their grandparents! Dutch Village will even be holding a diaper drive to benefit Nestlings Diaper Bank!

Ways to Celebrate Grandparents Day

Make a homemade card

Make them dinner or bake them a treat

Offer to help them around around their house or yard

Take them out for ice cream

Get them a small gift like a candle, picture, or coffee mug

The best way to celebrate Grandparents Day is to simply just spend time with them!