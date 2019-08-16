Cedar Point offering special admission for 150th anniversary celebration

Cedar Point is celebrating their 150th anniversary in a big way for the entire 2020 season! They’re offering a limited-edition anniversary Gold Pass that will include unlimited visits to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark for the rest of 2019 and all of 2020 with free parking, special discounts, and more all for just $99!

You can buy the Gold Pass tickets at the park or on the Cedar Point’s website!

Cedar Point will also be having tons of special celebrations during the 2020 season in honor of the 150th anniversary. They’ll be having a new nighttime celebration along the Main Midway, new and throwback delicious food items, nostalgic merchandise and souvenirs, a river expedition, and more! Throughout the upcoming months, they’ll be announcing additional surprises to celebrate this milestone.

If you’ve been contemplating planning a trip to Cedar Point, this is the time to do it!