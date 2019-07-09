Cedar Point offering great deals for Michigan families

Cedar Point is a perfect destination for Michigan families with the variety of fun the park offers. Not only is Cedar Point the Roller Coaster Capital of the World, but they also offer tons of options the whole family will love. New this summer is Forbidden Frontier. This peaceful adventure allows families to explore the island with mind-bending challenges, group competitions, and more.

Cedar Point also offers a full kids area for the younger guests, tons of thrill rides, delicious food options including two new restaurants BackBeatQue and Hugo’s Italian Kitchen, and a tons of choices for live entertainment. The entertainment includes theater performances, street shows, pop up shows, BMX shows, and more!

Cedar Point is offering an exciting new deal for only Michigan residents this summer, the Michigan Super Saver! For $39.99, all Michigan residents will get admission into the park, parking, and unlimited soft drinks for the day. You must purchase these tickets from cedarpoint.com while in Michigan.