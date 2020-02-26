CARE Ballet teaches students to appreciate the arts ahead of Peter and the Wolf performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Creative Arts Repertoire Ensemble (CARE) Ballet is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting dance in West Michigan. CARE Ballet encourages young artists by providing them performance opportunities, technical staging skills, and a positive dance experience. CARE Ballet puts on beautiful family-friendly performances that bring classical ballets and children’s stories to life through dance. CARE is always accepting new dancers of all ages, and everyone’s first class is free (boys always dance for free at CARE)!

Upcoming Performance:

Peter and the Wolf

at 11am & 3pm, March 1 at 3pm East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center

Tickets at www.careballet.org or 616-464-3682

Aside from their beautiful shows, CARE has a long tradition of introducing classical ballet to students in the Greater Grand Rapids area. CARE dancers and educational specialists visit various schools throughout the community to discuss the upcoming performances, explain the choreography, introduce musical and dance storytelling, and give students the chance to try ballet basics with the dancers. This week, the dancers visited CA Frost Elementary to teach and help students understand ballet and how to act as a member of the audience. After this experience, students then receive a private performance of the ballet before it opens to the general public. The school performance programs through CARE leave students with a new excitement and appreciation for the arts!

Find out more information about CARE Ballet at careballet.org.