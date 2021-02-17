Bundle up and enjoy the outdoors with these family-friendly winter activities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Winter in West Michigan is a beautiful time of year, so why not step outdoors to enjoy it! There are tons of great physical and mental benefits to being outside regularly, so parents, it’s time to bundle your family up and explore the great outdoors!

Maranda is an expert on ways to have family fun. Check out her suggestions on exciting ways to enjoy the winter season.

Here are some quick tips:

Take a winter stroll around the neighborhood

Go ice skating

Get creative by building a snowman or snow fort

Whatever you decide to do with your family, be sure to stay active! After all,” a moving body fuels a moving mind.”