Bring magic into your home: Disney Princesses create special videos for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – As kids are home, parents are looking for new and exciting ways to keep their kids entertained. An amazing local West Michigan organization, Olivia Grace & Company, wanted to help children have fun while home, so they created special daily videos with Disney princesses!

Each day on the Olivia Grace & Company Facebook page, a different Disney princess is posting engaging videos of activities that kids can do with them! Your child can do mermaid yoga with Arial, crafts with Tinker Bell, read a story with Belle, sing along with several princesses, and more! Who doesn’t love doing fun activities with a Disney princess?!