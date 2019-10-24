Breast Cancer prevention tips from Priority Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month so I sat down with Priority Health to discuss tips for preventing breast cancer among women. Since 1 in 8 women will develop Breast Cancer in their lifetime, it’s important to be cautious about how to identify and prevent this disease.
Priority Health gave great advice both with what to watch for and approaches to take to reduce your risk.
Signs and symptoms to watch for:
- Nipple tenderness and/or a lump near your breast
- Any change in the size/shape of breast, recent asymmetry
- Unexplained swelling or shrinkage
- Slightly inward or inverted nipples
- Skin around breast becomes scaly, red, or swollen
Prevention Tips: