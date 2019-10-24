Breast Cancer prevention tips from Priority Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month so I sat down with Priority Health to discuss tips for preventing breast cancer among women. Since 1 in 8 women will develop Breast Cancer in their lifetime, it’s important to be cautious about how to identify and prevent this disease.

Priority Health gave great advice both with what to watch for and approaches to take to reduce your risk.

Signs and symptoms to watch for:

Nipple tenderness and/or a lump near your breast

Any change in the size/shape of breast, recent asymmetry

Unexplained swelling or shrinkage

Slightly inward or inverted nipples

Skin around breast becomes scaly, red, or swollen

Prevention Tips: