GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The time is now to find your next fluffy friend or donate directly to an animal shelter of your choosing: WOOD-TV and NBC's Clear the Shelter is happening now through Sept 19.

Shelters across the state and country and ready for you to bring home your next source of joy. Find a participating shelter or rescue taking part in the monthlong event by visiting the Clear the Shelters website. You'll also find helpful tips for finding that perfect companion and bringing them home.