Brew some change for blood cancer cures with Biggby Coffee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Biggby is partnering with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) to launch a new initiative: Brewing Change for Blood Cancer Cures. LLS’s main goal is to find a cure for blood cancers while also helping to improve the quality of life and help the families that are experiencing blood cancers first hand. LLS needs your help to find a cure for blood cancers like Leukemia and Lymphoma and Biggby wants to help you do that. All you have to do is visit a Biggby store, buy your favorite drink and round up your purchase while you’re there. All round up donations will be directly donated to help families with blood cancer and to find a cure.