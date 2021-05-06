Brew some change for blood cancer cures with Biggby Coffee

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The estate of a man killed by officers last year is suing, alleging the Battle Creek police officers and Calhoun County sheriff's deputy who opened fire "used unnecessary, excessive, reckless and deadly force."

The suit filed Wednesday in federal court on behalf of Andrew Blowers, 22, of Marshall, names the defendants as the city of Battle Creek, Battle Creek Police Department Chief Jim Blocker, BCPD Officers Patrick Herson and Steven Herbstreith, the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners, Calhoun County Sheriff Steven Hinkley and Deputy Brandon Hatch.