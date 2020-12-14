Biggby’s Round-Up campaign helps provide toys for kids at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Biggby’s Round Up Campaign was a success! Thanks to you, and our partners at Meijer and iHeart Radio, we were able to buy toys for children at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Every time you rounded up your total when buying your morning coffee, the change went to buy the children gifts!

Biggby’s culture is centered around giving back to the community, and with the round up initiative, all of the money stayed in West Michigan. The Helen Devos Children’s Hospital does amazing work, and the community truly reaches their arms out to the kids.