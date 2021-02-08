Biggby hosting new round-up campaign to support Feeding America West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Food banks in West Michigan are busy! There is a heightened need for food for families in need. Feeding America West Michigan is one of those food banks really making a difference in our community.

If you’re looking to get involved and help out Feeding America West Michigan, you can do that just by purchasing a coffee at Biggby! Biggby is doing a Round-Up campaign from February 8th-14th, where you can round up your purchase to the nearest dollar, with all of those donations going directly to the Feeding America branch right here in West Michigan. Every dollar helps provide 4 meals worth of food.