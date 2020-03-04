Biggby Coffee provides surprise for parents at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – BIGGBY Coffee is all about giving back to the community and making others feel special which is why they visited Craig’s Cruisers today during Toddler Time! Every Wednesday morning, Craig’s Cruisers hosts a Toddler Time, which is an exclusive play time for just toddlers in their trampoline park. While the little kids are having big fun, the parents received a special surprise from our friends at BIGGBY! BIGGBY came in and provided delicious coffee to all the moms and dads to enjoy while watching their kids play! Brightening the parents day is what BIGGBY loves to do!

Toddler Time happens every Wednesday from 10am to 12pm at the Grand Rapids Craig’s Cruisers location for just $4.99 a person. The little ones have the entire trampoline park to themselves to jump around, burn some energy, and have fun with other kids their age.