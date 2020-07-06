BIGGBY Coffee making summer sweeter by giving back to the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – BIGGBY Coffee is helping the community in a big way by donating free beverages to people throughout West Michigan! They’re giving back to essential and healthcare workers during these trying times to thank them for everything they have done throughout the past few months.

They also have donated free beverages to the Maranda Park Party Pop Up Style in order to celebrate food service workers who have been working hard since March to provide free meals to families in need every single day. Isn’t that awesome?

Thank you to BIGGBY Coffee for going above and beyond for our community! Head to your local BIGGBY and get one of their delicious beverages. We suggest a cold drink to cool you down during this summer heat!