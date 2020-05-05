BIGGBY COFFEE holding special contest for teachers and parents during month of May

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Biggby of West Michigan is doing something extra special for teachers and parents this month. Since May includes both Teachers Appreciation Month and Mother’s Day, they are doing a really fun contest to celebrate!

Throughout the entire month of May, Biggby Coffee is recognizing teachers and parents who have recently had to become teachers with an awesome contest. They will be giving away tons of fun prizes including gift cards and a grand prize of coffee for a year! To find out more information about this special contest, head to the Biggby of West Michigan Facebook page!