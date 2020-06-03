BIGGBY Coffee donates 40 gallons of coffee to volunteers cleaning up Downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – After a crazy Saturday night in Downtown Grand Rapids, hundreds of volunteers came out on Sunday morning to help clean up the city. Maranda and BIGGBY Coffee got together and came up with an idea of how to thank these volunteers for their work. Together, they provided 40 gallons of coffee to these individuals who were cleaning up the city. Maranda and a crew walked around downtown and passed out cups of coffee and thanked these amazing people for what they were doing.

A big shoutout goes to BIGGBY Coffee for donating the coffee and exemplifying what it means when we say we’re all in this together. Thank you BIGGBY!