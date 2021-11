GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With kids ages 5 to 11 now able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials are encouraging those in diverse communities to get the shot.

Officials with the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute say while there's still some hesitancy within the Black community about the coronavirus vaccine, they want people to know it is in fact safe and it's important for kids to get vaccinated, now that they can.