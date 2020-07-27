BIGGBY Coffee and Milk Means More team up to honor Michigan dairy farmers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – BIGGBY Coffee and Milk Means More have teamed up to bring recognition to Michigan dairy farmers and all the good they do for our community. Together, they are having Maranda travel around West Michigan to buy free beverages at BIGGBY Coffee locations for guests. While doing this, Maranda is spreading the message about all the good Michigan dairy farmers are doing while also reminding these guests that they are special and bringing a little sunshine to their day during these uncertain times.

Thank you to BIGGBY Coffee and Milk Means More for allowing us to show thanks to Michigan dairy farmers and bring joy to our community!