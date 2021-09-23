Biggby Coffee and Global Water Festival GR brought some fun to ArtPrize!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda and her friends at Biggby Coffee want to share some special recipes for at-home Biggby drinks that are easy for kids and families to make! Try these delicious drinks at home or visit your nearest Biggby for a tasty treat.

Maranda also had the chance to chat with some friends from the Global Water Festival GR. Their event will take place this Saturday, September 25 from 10 AM – 11 PM. Head out to Canal Park for all kinds of water festival fun!

>>>Take a look to find out more!