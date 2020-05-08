BIGGBY celebrating moms all month long with special giveaways

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – May is the month of moms and to celebrate all the amazing work moms do, BIGGBY of West Michigan is doing special giveaways to recognize moms! They want to hear your best teaching stories now that you are homeschooling your kids. How to do this? Head to the BIGGBY of West Michigan Facebook page and comment your best or funniest teacher story for a chance to win, photos are encouraged too!

They’ll be celebrating all month long with gift card and fun prizes drawings and even one lucky mom will win free coffee for a year!

Thank you to all the mothers out there who are going above and beyond for their kids. You guys rock! Good luck!