GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends from Biggby Coffee celebrated the winner of their Hero Campaign. This campaign focused on celebrating everyday heroes in our community. Recipient, Bryan Holt of Pine Rest StreetReach Program has dedicated his time to helping fight homelessness in Kent County.

If you are experiencing housing crisis, please call the United Way at 211 to get connected to help and resources.

