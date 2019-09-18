West Michigan kid in search of a forever family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – 13 year old Marissa has one wish, to have a forever family. She wants the opportunity to have a normal life with a family that loves and supports her. She is just one of the many kids in foster care waiting to be adopted right here in West Michigan. Marissa has come forward to share her story in hopes that it inspires a family to consider adoption or foster care.

There are over 400,000 children in foster care in the United States and there is a dire need for families to open up their homes to these children looking for a space place to be loved and adored.

Bethany Christian Services is dedicated to making sure every child is loved, connected, and safe. They provide immense support, guidance, and help to families when going through the process of finding the perfect addition to their family. If you or someone you know is considering becoming a foster or adoptive parents or just wants to find out more information, call 616-224-7550 or visit bethany.org.