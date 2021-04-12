Virtual Job Fair with Bethany Christian Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bethany Christian Services is looking for staff to work with refugees and immigrants in the Greater Grand Rapids area. Join Bethany in their virtual job fair this Wednesday, April 14.

Bethany is a global nonprofit dedicated to helping families thrive by serving vulnerable children in the U.S. through world-class social services. Bethany helps global families stay together, and protect refugees in key resettlement locations around the globe.

Do you have a heart for serving refugee and immigrant children and families? Bethany Christian Services is actively hiring qualified and motivated professionals.

Join Bethany Christian Services for a virtual job fair on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Registration is required.

Available positions include:

Case Manager: Human services degree required

Master’s Level Therapist: Social work or counseling degree required

Youth Specialist: High school diploma required. Must be at least 21 years old and have 3 years of driving experience.

12 – 1 P.M. Zoom Registration Link

4 – 5 P.M. Zoom Registration Link

For alternative registration or to get more information, contact Bethany Christian Services at careers@bethany.org. If you want to join the front lines of a movement that transforms families into a force for good, then be sure to click the registration links above and check out the job opportunities available at Bethany Christian Services.