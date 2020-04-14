Self care tips for the parents who are doing it all

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Parents are doing it all right now. They are the teacher, the lunch lady, the janitor, the coach, the principal, while also working from home with their own jobs. This can get stressful and tough for parents who had to make this switch basically over night. An expert from Bethany Christian Services has provided 5 tips for parents on self care to provide some insightful during these uncertain times.

5 Self Care Tips for Parents:

Stay in Prayer – Talking to God is important for mental, emotional, and spiritual well being Create a flexible routine – The key word here is “flexible”. Kids benefit form a routine but it’s important to keep that routine simple. Practice daily words of affirmation – Pump yourself up! Write down 5 “I am…” and say it out loud every morning. Get moving – Getting some sort of physical activity everyday is important. It clears your thoughts, it’s a good stress reliever, and you can also get your kids involved to wear them out. Laugh – Do not take life so serious. Laugh when you’re frustrated, stressed, annoyed.

The best way to help your kids during this crazy time is to take care of yourself. We are in this together! Thank you to all the super moms and dads for all they are doing!