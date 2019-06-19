Refugee World Cup to raise money and celebrate World Refugee Day

The Bethany Christian Services Refugee World Cup Soccer Tournament is taking place this Saturday, June 22 at Gainey Athletic Complex to raise money for refugees resettling in West Michigan as well as to celebrate World Refugee Day.

The tournament will be World Cup style with FIFA rules. Incredible soccer players from all over the world will be competing in this tournament! Teams are still able to register, teams must have a minimum of 11 players per team.

To register for the event, visit the Refugee World Cup website! Families are invited to come and enjoy this day of fun with free admission to the tournament! Aside from watching great soccer games, there will be tons of activities for kids! This will include country-specific booths, food, and entertainment.

The event takes place from 9am – 7pm. For more information, call 616-965-8065 or email refugeesoccer@bethany.org.