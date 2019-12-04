Photos: Bethany Shopping Event 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – December 3rd was a magical night at our caring for families holiday shopping event with Bethany Christian Services at Meijer! Eleven families in need from around the globe enjoyed food, dancing and shopping just in time for the holidays! Maranda Community Partners including Ferris State University GR, Fifth Third Bank, Priority Health, Craig’s Cruisers, Milk Means More, GR First and Meijer helped make this event happen! The CARE Ballet performed an excerpt from Twas the Night Before Christmas and Craig’s Cruisers provided pizza! Families and Maranda partners enjoyed time together celebrating the spirit of the season!
