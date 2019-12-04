Photos: Bethany Shopping Event 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Whether you’re looking to shop for Christmas gifts, finding the perfect holiday decoration, or even looking for a new sofa, the Bethany Thrift Store is the place to go for tons of affordable and adorable items! It has super cute options for kids clothes that are new or gently used, great new furniture sets, and even dishes and kitchen utensils. Right now, the Bethany Thrift Store has so many options for indoor and outdoor holiday decorations to make your home super festive this season. You and your family have to check this place out!

The best part of shopping at the Bethany Thrift Store is that all proceeds go toward funding the incredible services at Bethany Christian Services. The money from the items you buy will go toward helping a refugee family that just resettled in West Michigan or buy the adorable kids and teens in foster care a new winter coat. Not only are you getting an awesome new item, you’re also helping someone in need. Information on store location and hours can be found on the Bethany Thrift Store website!