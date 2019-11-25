One mother’s beautiful story of adoption through Bethany Christian Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Since November is National Adoption Month, I had the privilege of hearing a beautiful story of one mother’s journey with adoption through Bethany Christian Services. Ashley became pregnant and made the selfless decision that adoption was the best choice for her daughter to have the most fulfilling life possible. She worked with Bethany Christian Services to find the right family that would take good care of her child which left her feeling at peace with her decision.

Now, several years later, Ashley is so grateful for her daughter’s adopted family and the work Bethany Christian Services does every day. She has had the opportunity to build a relationship with her daughter and the adopted family while also getting to watch her daughter accomplish milestones throughout her life.

If you or someone you know is considering adoption, head to Bethany.org or call 1-800-bethany to learn more. They provide a wide variety of services to help families and walk alongside them in their time of need.